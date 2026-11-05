BT cuts almost 8,000 jobs leaving 90,000 excluding international staff
BT just laid off almost 8,000 people since the end of March as part of a big cost-saving push, bringing its workforce excluding staff in its international business down to 90,000.
Most of the cuts happened in the Openreach division after fiber network expansion slowed.
CEO Allison Kirkby is leading this major shift to make BT leaner and more efficient.
BT posts 12% pre-tax profit rise
These job cuts have already paid off: BT's pre-tax profit jumped 12% to £1.1 billion for the last six months, and shares hit a five-year high on November 5.
Kirkby now aims to save even more (raising the target from £3 billion by 2029 to £3.7 billion by 2030) and says the introduction of AI could result in the elimination of about 10,000 roles by the end of the decade.
Plus, BT's £400 million takeover, pending regulatory approval, could help them serve millions more UK homes and public services.