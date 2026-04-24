BT Group and nScale to build UK NVIDIA-powered AI centers
Business
BT Group is teaming up with Nscale to create new AI data centers across three UK locations, adding up to 14 megawatts of power.
They will use NVIDIA tech to boost secure, U.K.-based AI services for businesses and public sector clients: think faster, smarter data processing that stays local.
Nscale joins BT backed $2 billion
Nscale (founded in 2024 and already backed by $2 billion) is joining BT to make sure the UK has top-notch AI resources.
British AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said, "This investment in new AI data centers will give businesses and public services the tools they need to use AI at scale here in the UK,".
The project fits right into BT's sovereign-data push, which began with a December 2025 launch, and its broader cloud and AI portfolio is now available.