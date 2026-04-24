BT Group and nScale to build UK NVIDIA-powered AI centers

Nscale joins BT backed $2 billion

Nscale (founded in 2024 and already backed by $2 billion) is joining BT to make sure the UK has top-notch AI resources.

British AI Minister Kanishka Narayan said, "This investment in new AI data centers will give businesses and public services the tools they need to use AI at scale here in the UK,".

The project fits right into BT's sovereign-data push, which began with a December 2025 launch, and its broader cloud and AI portfolio is now available.