BT warns smartphones may get pricier as AI consumes chips
Business
BT Group is warning that smartphones might get pricier soon, and it's all because AI is gobbling up memory chips.
Its CEO, Allison Kirkby, explained that tech giants are snapping up semiconductors to power massive AI data centers, which leaves fewer chips for devices like phones.
Microsoft and Samsung changing device pricing
Kirkby said BT is working closely with suppliers to manage the shortage, but hinted that higher production costs might eventually hit buyers.
We are already seeing companies like Microsoft and Samsung raise device prices or drop cheaper models.
Even Sony's PlayStation 5 has seen price hikes this year and Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 is set to see one in September, so don't be surprised if your next phone isn't as affordable as you hoped.