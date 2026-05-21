BT warns smartphones may get pricier as AI consumes chips

Microsoft and Samsung changing device pricing

Kirkby said BT is working closely with suppliers to manage the shortage, but hinted that higher production costs might eventually hit buyers.

We are already seeing companies like Microsoft and Samsung raise device prices or drop cheaper models.

Even Sony's PlayStation 5 has seen price hikes this year and Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 is set to see one in September, so don't be surprised if your next phone isn't as affordable as you hoped.