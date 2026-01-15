Budget 2026-27: Agriculture leaders push for tech and climate action

Why should you care?

A smarter agriculture budget could mean more jobs, better food security, and less impact from climate change—stuff that hits home for everyone.

There's also a big push to boost research funding, roll out agri-drones with AI across millions of farms, support crop diversity (think more pulses and oilseeds), and improve cold storage so less food goes to waste.

If these changes happen, rural incomes could get a real lift—and that benefits the whole country.