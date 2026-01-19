Budget 2026-27: Electronics industry wants lower duties and easier rules
Business
The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) is asking the government to cut import duties on key mobile and wearable parts in the next budget—like lowering taxes on microphones, speakers, and circuit boards.
They also want zero duty on display inputs and some equipment parts to make local manufacturing cheaper.
Why does it matter?
If these changes happen, making phones and gadgets in India could get a lot more affordable, helping brands compete internationally.
ICEA also wants simpler rules for manufacturers, less paperwork, and fairer tax structures so Indian factories can grow faster without extra costs slowing them down.