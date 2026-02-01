Budget 2026: 'BioPharma Shakti' initiative with ₹10,000cr allocation announced

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 's announcement of a ₹10,000 crore allocation for the "Biopharma Shakti" program in Union Budget 2026 has sent pharma stocks soaring. The initiative, with a five-year outlay, aims to bolster domestic production of biologics and biosimilars. It is part of a larger strategy to make India a global hub for biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Strategic initiative Initiative to enhance India's biopharmaceutical capabilities The 'BioPharma Shakti' initiative will focus on enhancing capacity creation, reducing import dependence, and making India more competitive in the high-value biopharmaceutical space. Sitharaman said, "I propose Bio Pharma Shakti with a proposal of ₹10,000 crore for next 5 years." The announcement was welcomed by market participants who expect this policy support to boost growth prospects for domestic pharma companies.

Market response Positive impact on pharma stocks The announcement has had a positive impact on several pharma stocks. Biocon's shares rose by up to 3% after Sitharaman's announcement. Other companies such as Piramal Pharma, Sun Pharma, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories also saw their shares rise by 1-2%. Market participants are optimistic that this policy support will lead to stronger growth prospects for domestic pharma companies in complex generics, biologics, and contract manufacturing sectors.

Advertisement