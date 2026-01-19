Budget 2026: Real estate wants bigger SWAMIH fund, tax breaks
With Budget 2026 around the corner, real estate leaders are asking the government to boost the SWAMIH fund, which has delivered over 61,000 homes and supports projects across 30 cities since its 2019 launch.
The fund has unlocked ₹37,400 crore for projects and supported construction across more than 90 million sq ft.
Why should you care?
Beyond building homes, SWAMIH has created about 36,000 jobs and brought in ₹6,900 crore for the government.
Industry voices want bigger tax breaks—like raising home loan interest deductions from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh—and lower GST on under-construction homes to make buying easier.
Leaders also say first-time buyers need better subsidies and that current price caps don't match rising city costs.
For young people dreaming of owning a home someday, these changes could make a real difference.