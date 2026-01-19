Budget 2026: Real estate wants bigger SWAMIH fund, tax breaks

Why should you care?

Beyond building homes, SWAMIH has created about 36,000 jobs and brought in ₹6,900 crore for the government.

Industry voices want bigger tax breaks—like raising home loan interest deductions from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh—and lower GST on under-construction homes to make buying easier.

Leaders also say first-time buyers need better subsidies and that current price caps don't match rising city costs.

For young people dreaming of owning a home someday, these changes could make a real difference.