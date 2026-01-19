Real estate sector urges tax reforms in Budget 2026

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026 , real estate stakeholders are pushing for tax reforms and increased government funding. The industry is particularly focused on expanding the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Fund. These fiscal measures are deemed essential to keep housing demand alive, revive stalled projects, and align policy with current market realities.

Funding needs NAREDCO calls for deeper financial support The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has stressed the need for more financial support to unlock real estate-led growth through schemes like the SWAMIH Fund. Industry stakeholders have also called for raising the home loan interest deduction limit from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh. They believe that additional interest subsidies and a reduction in GST would greatly benefit affordable housing.

Fund success SWAMIH Fund's impact on stalled projects Launched in 2019 with an initial corpus of ₹25,000 crore, the SWAMIH Fund was set up to provide last-mile funding for stalled residential projects and safeguard homebuyers trapped in delayed developments. Since its launch, the fund has invested in over 130 stalled projects across India, reviving nearly one lakh housing units. NAREDCO president Parveen Jain has urged the government to grant infrastructure status to real estate sector and extend/expand the SWAMIH Fund.

