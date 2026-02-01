You can now file revised ITRs up to March 31

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced several changes in direct tax rules. The new measures, aimed at simplifying compliance and improving transparency, are set to ease the burden on small taxpayers. The tax filing deadline for non-audit trusts has been extended to August 31. However, salaried taxpayers will continue to file by July 31 as before.

Compliance updates TDS on sale of immovable property by non-residents The filing deadline for ITR-1 and ITR-2 will also remain July 31. To tighten compliance, the government has proposed mandatory TDS on sale of immovable property by non-residents. The supply of manpower services will also come under the TDS mechanism. Sitharaman said that the government is considering staggering tax return filing timelines to ease system load and taxpayer congestion.

Revision extension Revised ITRs up to March 31 The Budget has proposed extending the time limit to revise income tax returns up to March 31, subject to a nominal fee. This move is aimed at providing relief to taxpayers who miss earlier deadlines.

Tax reduction New income tax return forms to be notified shortly On overseas spending, Sitharaman announced that the TCS rate under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) will be lowered to 2% for education and medical purposes. She also revealed that the new income tax return forms under the proposed legislation will be notified shortly. The New Income Tax Act is set to come into effect from April 1, with corresponding forms and procedures to be rolled out ahead of implementation.

