BuzzFeed launches new AI-powered spinoff company
BuzzFeed just launched Branch Office, a new spinoff company focused on AI-powered apps, in hopes of bouncing back from major financial losses last year.
CEO Jonah Peretti introduced the move at SXSW, aiming to bring people together with tech that feels fun and social, not robotic.
New apps include BF Island and Conjure
BF Island (now in private beta on iOS in the U.S.) lets group chats create quirky images based on their vibe—no follower count needed.
Conjure (coming soon to iOS in the US and Japan) sends you daily photo prompts with a mysterious twist.
And Quiz Party revamps classic BuzzFeed quizzes so groups can take them together, share results, and roast each other right in the app.
BuzzFeed hopes to bounce back from financial losses
Branch Office wants AI to spark real connection instead of replacing creativity. As founder Bill Shouldis puts it, it's about bringing people together.
With these launches, BuzzFeed hopes rapid innovation can help turn things around after reporting a $57.3 million net loss last year.