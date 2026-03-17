BuzzFeed launches new AI-powered spinoff company

New apps include BF Island and Conjure

BF Island (now in private beta on iOS in the U.S.) lets group chats create quirky images based on their vibe—no follower count needed.

Conjure (coming soon to iOS in the US and Japan) sends you daily photo prompts with a mysterious twist.

And Quiz Party revamps classic BuzzFeed quizzes so groups can take them together, share results, and roast each other right in the app.