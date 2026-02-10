BYD sues US over Trump tariffs, seeks refund for levies
What's the story
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD has sued the US government over tariffs imposed during Donald Trump's presidency. The lawsuit, the first of its kind from a Chinese carmaker, was filed by four of BYD's US subsidiaries at the US Court of International Trade in January. They argue that these tariffs are invalid as the law used to impose them—the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)—doesn't mention "tariff" or any similar term.
Legal demands
BYD seeks refund on duties paid
Along with challenging the validity of the tariffs, BYD is also seeking a refund on all duties paid since April 2025 (with interest) and an end to enforcement of executive orders. The company's lawsuit comes as thousands of global companies with US operations have already filed similar complaints against Trump's use of IEEPA to impose border taxes.
Business footprint
Case could impact thousands of similar cases
Even though BYD doesn't sell passenger cars in the US, it does have a presence in the country through busses and commercial vehicles, batteries, energy storage systems, and solar panels. The case is No. 26-00847 at the US Court of International Trade in New York. The outcome could affect thousands of similar cases and even impact prices at repair shops where auto parts prices have increased over recent quarters due to tariffs.