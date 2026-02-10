BYD sues US over Trump tariffs, seeks refund for levies

Along with challenging the validity of the tariffs, BYD is also seeking a refund on all duties paid since April 2025 (with interest) and an end to enforcement of executive orders. The company's lawsuit comes as thousands of global companies with US operations have already filed similar complaints against Trump's use of IEEPA to impose border taxes.

Business footprint

Case could impact thousands of similar cases

Even though BYD doesn't sell passenger cars in the US, it does have a presence in the country through busses and commercial vehicles, batteries, energy storage systems, and solar panels. The case is No. 26-00847 at the US Court of International Trade in New York. The outcome could affect thousands of similar cases and even impact prices at repair shops where auto parts prices have increased over recent quarters due to tariffs.