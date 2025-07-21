BYJU'S-BCCI case: SC says 'creditors firmly in control' of situation

BCCI's case and formation of Committee of Creditors

BCCI kicked off the case in 2023 over unpaid dues of nearly ₹159 crore.

By August 2023, a Committee of Creditors (CoC) was set up—including US-based Glas Trust, which manages a huge chunk of BYJU'S $1.2 billion debt.

Since any withdrawal request came after this group was formed, their approval is now essential.