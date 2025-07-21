Next Article
Gold crosses ₹1 lakh per 10gm in Delhi
Gold prices in Delhi crossed the ₹1 lakh per 10gm mark on Monday, with 24-carat gold at ₹1,00,180 and silver also spiking to ₹1,15,900 per kilo.
This jump isn't just local—gold's rising everywhere as global prices edge higher too.
Why gold and silver are shining today
When the world feels uncertain (think US trade tensions and a weaker dollar), people turn to gold for stability.
Silver's getting attention too, thanks to its potential for bigger returns.
Local prices track global rates
It all comes down to nerves about US economic policies and upcoming data releases.
Investors are watching for signals from the US Federal Reserve on interest rates—moves that could keep gold and silver climbing both here and worldwide.