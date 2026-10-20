BYJU'S parent tapped Great Learning repayment for Aakash rights issue
Business
BYJU'S parent company just used a portion of the money it got back from Great Learning to help fund a rights issue at Aakash.
This move, revealed in a recent tribunal order, shows how BYJU'S is working hard to protect its key assets while dealing with some pretty tough financial times.
Zetwerk IPO oversubscribed by institutional investors
BYJU'S parent used Great Learning loan repayment to fund Aakash's rights issue.
Meanwhile, Zetwerk's IPO made waves too, getting oversubscribed thanks mostly to institutional investors.