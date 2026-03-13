China's ByteDance just secured access to top NVIDIA AI chips

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok , is reportedly planning to set up an artificial intelligence (AI) data center in Malaysia. The move comes as part of its $2.5 billion investment in high-end NVIDIA chips outside China. According to The Wall Street Journal, that ByteDance has partnered with South Asian firm Aolani Cloud for this ambitious project.

Server acquisition Aolani Cloud to purchase servers from Aivres Aolani Cloud is said to be purchasing the servers needed for this project from Aivres, a company that specializes in assembling servers with NVIDIA hardware. The plan includes around 500 NVIDIA Blackwell computing systems, which would include some 36,000 B200 chips. If everything goes according to plan, the entire hardware setup would cost over $2.5 billion.

AI ambitions Meeting global AI demand ByteDance intends to use the computing power from this data center for AI research and development outside China. The company also hopes to meet the growing demand for AI services from its global customers, who contribute to a quarter of its revenue. This move is part of ByteDance's broader strategy to strengthen its position as a global leader in artificial intelligence technology.

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Global presence ByteDance's existing AI ecosystem ByteDance already has a strong presence in the AI space, operating five of the top 50 most popular AI apps by monthly users. The company also has large teams of AI engineers and researchers around the world, including in San Jose, Seattle, and Singapore. These teams work with their Chinese counterparts on foundational AI research.

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