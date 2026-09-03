ByteDance secures $30B loan amid AI spending push
What's the story
ByteDance, the Chinese tech giant behind TikTok, has bagged a massive $29.6 billion loan. The move marks Asia's second-largest dollar-denominated borrowing this year. The company had initially sought a $20 billion facility but decided to increase the amount after receiving strong commitments from banks. The proceeds from this loan will mainly be used for general corporate purposes. SoftBank Group bagged Asia's biggest dollar-denominated loan of 2026: a $40 billion bridge facility signed in March to fund further investment in OpenAI.
Strategic decision
Loan to support ByteDance's AI push
The loan deal, which is yet to be signed, comes as ByteDance races to bolster its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
The company is said to be considering ramping up capital spending to as much as $70 billion this year, more than double last year's total.
This would help expand its data centers and other AI infrastructure.
Market response
Deal attracts strong lender interest, signaling positive momentum
ByteDance's massive loan deal has drawn over $30 billion in orders before the commitment deadline, indicating strong interest from lenders.
The deal comes as a respite from the lending drought, with Asia's loan market witnessing its weakest first-half performance in 16 years.
Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase are coordinating this financing, which has a three-year tenor and can be extended up to five years.