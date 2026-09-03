ByteDance secures $29.6 billion loan commitment amid strong lender demand

ByteDance, the developer of TikTok, has secured a $29.6 billion loan commitment, though the deal has not yet been signed, after lenders showed big interest, way more than the original $20 billion target.

It's now the second-largest dollar loan in Asia this year, right behind SoftBank's earlier $40 billion deal.

Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the coordinators of the latest financing and will help power ByteDance's next moves.