C5i acquires London-based Datavid in $50 million all-cash deal

Datavid is all about graph data engineering, basically, helping companies organize their data so that AI models (like LLMs) can actually make sense of it. C5i picked them after checking out more than 50 other firms, aiming to boost its own tech and win more clients in pharma.

C5i is targeting ₹1,000 crore in turnover next financial year

C5i already works with Fortune 500 brands and is targeting about ₹1,000 crore in turnover in the next financial year and is planning to go public sometime in 2026.

This move shows how fast the AI world is changing—and how important smart data handling is if you want your tech to work in real life, not just on paper.