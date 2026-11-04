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Home / News / Business News / Cabinet clears ₹14,500cr scheme for 92GWh energy storage
Cabinet clears ₹14,500cr scheme for 92GWh energy storage
The funding will be provided over 5 years

Cabinet clears ₹14,500cr scheme for 92GWh energy storage

By Mudit Dube
Nov 04, 2026
04:41 pm
What's the story

The Union Cabinet has approved a massive ₹14,500 crore funding scheme aimed at developing 92GWh of new grid-scale energy storage capacity across India. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision, saying it will be implemented from 2026-27 to 2030-31. The move is part of a larger effort to bolster energy storage systems in the country.

Mineral processing

Capital expenditure support scheme for critical mineral processing

In a separate decision, the Cabinet approved a capital expenditure support scheme to promote critical mineral processing in India.

The ₹2,814 crore initiative will be implemented over five years from FY27 to FY31.

Vaishnaw said the move is aimed at strengthening India's critical mineral ecosystem and building domestic capabilities in this sector.

Strategic importance

Importance of critical minerals

Critical minerals like lithium, nickel, and cobalt are key inputs for lithium-ion batteries. These batteries power everything from smartphones to electric vehicles.

They are also vital for several strategic and emerging industries such as clean energy, electronics, and advanced manufacturing.

The new scheme is expected to help India reduce import dependence while strengthening supply chains in these sectors.

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Manufacturing boost

India's energy transition and manufacturing ecosystem

The two recent approvals come as India intensifies efforts to strengthen its manufacturing ecosystem and accelerate its energy transition.

Currently, nearly 52% of India's energy needs are met through non-fossil fuel sources.

The new schemes are expected to further bolster these efforts by promoting clean energy storage and domestic mineral processing capabilities.

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