Union Cabinet approves ₹84,084cr 'Samudra Manthan' scheme: What is it?

The 'Samudra Manthan' scheme also includes an allocation of ₹28,534 crore for offshore data acquisition.

Another ₹10,000 crore is earmarked for developing common offshore infrastructure hubs to facilitate the commercialization of discoveries.

Finally, the establishment of oil and gas manufacturing and services zones has been allocated ₹2,000 crore.

These initiatives are expected to catalyze reserves exceeding 600 million metric tons of oil equivalent (MMTOE).