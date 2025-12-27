Cabinet gives green light to massive ₹69,725cr shipbuilding boost Business Dec 27, 2025

India just okayed a huge ₹69,725 crore package to supercharge its shipbuilding industry.

The plan is to ramp up capacity from just over 0.1 million gross tons to 4.5 million gross tons in the coming years—think way more ships built right here at home.

This move could bring in ₹4.5 lakh crore in investments and open up about 30 lakh new jobs across the maritime sector.