Tech layoffs in 2025: Over 1.2 lakh jobs gone

2025 has been tough for tech workers—over 1.22 lakh people lost their jobs across 551 companies, often linked to artificial intelligence and companies tightening budgets due to inflation and tariffs. The biggest waves hit in April and July.

Big names, big cuts Amazon led the pack with its largest-ever layoff, letting go of 14,000 corporate employees in October as it shifted focus to AI.

Microsoft wasn't far behind, cutting a total of 15,000 jobs this year—including a huge round in July.

More companies feeling the pinch TCS trimmed nearly 12,000 roles due to skills mismatches.

Intel slashed about 15% of its workforce by mid-year.

Salesforce also let go of 4,000 customer support staff after automating those jobs with AI.