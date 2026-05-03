Coal gasification incentive scheme worth ₹37,500cr to be approved soon

The Union Cabinet is likely to approve a massive ₹37,500 crore incentive scheme for coal gasification projects. The move is part of India's strategy to boost clean energy production and cut down on import dependence. The Coal Ministry has already prepared a Cabinet note on the proposed scheme, which seeks to accelerate surface coal and lignite gasification projects across the country.

Import reduction Proposed scheme aims to reduce dependence on critical commodities The proposed scheme also aims to reduce India's dependence on critical commodities like LNG, urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonia, coking coal via DRI (Direct Reduced Iron), methanol, and DME (Dimethyl Ether). It is expected to enhance the utilization of domestic coal and lignite resources for fuels and chemicals production. The scheme also supports the national target of achieving a coal gasification capacity of 100 million tons by 2030.

Financial assistance New unified scheme offers maximum financial assistance of ₹3,000cr The new scheme is a unified one with no categories. It offers a maximum financial assistance of ₹3,000 crore for a single project. This is a significant jump from the previous financial incentive scheme for gasification projects, which had three categories with maximum incentives of ₹1,000 crore per project for the private sector, and ₹1,350 crore per project for PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings).

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