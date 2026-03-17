Cadence appoints Alok Jain as managing director for India
Cadence Design Systems just picked Dr. Alok Jain to lead its India operations.
He'll focus on growing the business, driving innovation, and teaming up with government, universities, and industry to help build up India's semiconductor scene.
India is a vital hub for Cadence
India is a big deal for Cadence: More than 30% of its global team works here, mainly in research and development and product development.
The company is expanding its India workforce. As CEO Anirudh Devgan put it, "India is a vital hub for Cadence's R&D and global growth strategy."
Jain's experience and industry contributions
Jain's been with Cadence since 1997 and brings more than 35 years of experience to the table.
He studied at IIT Delhi and Carnegie Mellon, has written more than 30 research papers, holds 10 patents in verification technology, and has represented key industry groups like IESA and VLSI Society of India.