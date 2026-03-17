Cadence appoints Alok Jain as managing director for India

India is a big deal for Cadence: More than 30% of its global team works here, mainly in research and development and product development. The company is expanding its India workforce. As CEO Anirudh Devgan put it, "India is a vital hub for Cadence's R&D and global growth strategy."

Jain's experience and industry contributions

Jain's been with Cadence since 1997 and brings more than 35 years of experience to the table.

He studied at IIT Delhi and Carnegie Mellon, has written more than 30 research papers, holds 10 patents in verification technology, and has represented key industry groups like IESA and VLSI Society of India.