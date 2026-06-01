California partners with Anthropic to give state employees AI access
Business
California just struck a deal with Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot.
State employees will get discounted access, plus training and support to help them draft documents and analyze information faster.
As Gov. Newsom put it, this move is about helping workers "move faster... and deliver better results for Californians."
Partnership follows Gov. Newsom AI order
This partnership follows Newsom's 2026 executive order on using AI safely in government.
The goal? Make government work smoother while keeping jobs secure.
AI is here to help staff do their jobs better, not take over.