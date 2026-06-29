California suit alleges Samsung SK Hynix Micron inflated DRAM prices

Plaintiffs allege firms deterred new entrants

The plaintiffs say the trio made it tough for new players to enter the market by keeping production costs sky-high and setting export barriers.

This isn't their first rodeo: Samsung paid nearly $300 million and SK Hynix paid $185 million for similar price-fixing, while Micron avoided a fine by cooperating.

Higher RAM prices have hit device makers like Apple, and forced pricier gadgets onto consumers.

So far, none of the companies have commented on the case, but its outcome could seriously impact what we all pay for electronics going forward.