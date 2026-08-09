California Teamsters sue state over rushed self-driving truck rules
Business
The California branch of the Teamsters union is taking California to court, saying the state rushed new self-driving truck regulations without checking how they'd affect jobs.
The union worries these rules could put over 200,000 trucking jobs at risk and wants them paused for now.
The lawsuit calls out both the Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV, and Gov. Newsom's team.
Teamsters say DMV skipped economic study
California just lifted its ban on testing big autonomous trucks in April 2026, but the Teamsters say the DMV skipped a required economic impact study, even though over 200,000 trucking jobs could be on the line.
They're also raising safety concerns after a fatal Tesla Semi crash where it doesn't appear that self-driving features were being tested at the time of the accident.