Calm Tata Sons board reviews Air India, BigBasket, Tata Electronics
Tata Sons just held a refreshingly calm board meeting, focusing on where things stand with Air India, BigBasket, and Tata Electronics.
Chairman N Chandrasekaran had company heads give straightforward updates in person (no drama this time).
The main topics were how to invest smartly, boost profits, and plan for the long run.
Tata Sons presses Air India integration
Air India was under the microscope as the board asked for clear progress on its integration and fleet upgrades: big money has gone in, but profitability is still a worry.
BigBasket's spending and performance were also reviewed as Tata rethinks its approach to digital businesses.
On the bright side, Tata Electronics got a thumbs-up for driving the group's electronics and semiconductor ambitions, a rare win while other sectors face challenges.