Calm Tata Sons board reviews Air India, BigBasket, Tata Electronics

Tata Sons presses Air India integration

Air India was under the microscope as the board asked for clear progress on its integration and fleet upgrades: big money has gone in, but profitability is still a worry.

BigBasket's spending and performance were also reviewed as Tata rethinks its approach to digital businesses.

On the bright side, Tata Electronics got a thumbs-up for driving the group's electronics and semiconductor ambitions, a rare win while other sectors face challenges.