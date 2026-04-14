Campus placements hit as firms rescind 2026 engineering offers
Business
Campus placements are feeling the heat as AI advances and West Asia's geopolitical issues lead some companies to pull back job offers for 2026 engineering graduates.
BrowserStack's Rohit Munjal admitted these choices weren't easy, but promised affected students would get first dibs on future openings.
Colleges brace for onboarding delays
Colleges are now prepping students for possible onboarding delays, think pandemic deja vu.
Business schools like IIM Ahmedabad are keeping an eye on global events, while IIM Indore is staying in touch with recruiters to handle any hiccups.
Despite everything, consulting firms remain top recruiters, though hiring trends vary by sector.