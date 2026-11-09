Can NVIDIA fire Jensen Huang amid China spy probe?

NVIDIA's corporate filings show that its directors can remove Huang as CEO, even without proving misconduct.

The company's board has expressed confidence in Huang and hasn't announced any plans for his replacement.

On November 8, NVIDIA revealed that a committee of independent directors would investigate claims of Huang being targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

This came after reports about his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed.