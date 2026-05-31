Canada and India revive free trade talks at Regina summit
Business
After a prolonged stall in talks, Canada and India are giving their free trade agreement another shot.
The Western Canada-India Leaders Summit in Regina brought key diplomats together, with Canada's high commissioner, Chris Cooter, sounding optimistic: "The free trade agreement will happen. I have no doubt."
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also highlighted how stronger ties with India could boost his province's economy.
Agriculture central to $50 billion goal
Both countries want to ramp up their trade from $17 billion to $50 billion by 2030, a pretty ambitious goal.
Agriculture is a big piece of the puzzle, especially Saskatchewan's pulse crops.
Even though India might keep tariffs on these products, Moe says Saskatchewan is ready to adapt and keep the conversation going.