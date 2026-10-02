Canada and India target $70B trade within 5 years
Business
Canada and India want to scale their trade, aiming for $70 billion within the next five years (up from $30 billion).
Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu shared the news at the G-20 meeting in Milwaukee, saying this jump depends on both countries wrapping up a free trade deal and building on each other's strengths.
Canada hosts Ottawa talks on energy
Canada, already India's top foreign investor with over $100 billion, is hosting new trade talks in Ottawa.
The focus will be on energy, critical minerals, aerospace, and making supply chains more diverse.
Both sides hope a new partnership agreement will open doors for even closer business ties.