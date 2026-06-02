Canara Bank to raise up to ₹8,500cr AT1 Tier2 bonds Business Jun 02, 2026

Canara Bank is gearing up to raise up to ₹8,500 crore in FY2027 through debt instruments; basically, it's looking to boost its financial strength and fuel future growth.

The board just approved the plan: up to ₹4,500 crore will come from Additional Tier 1 bonds and up to ₹4,000 crore from Tier 2 bonds.