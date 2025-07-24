Next Article
Canara Bank's stock surges 3% on robust Q1 profit
Canara Bank's stock climbed over 3% on Thursday, closing at ₹110.87, as the bank posted a big boost in profits for the quarter ending March 2025.
Canara Bank's net profit soars 34% in Q1
If you're tracking market trends or thinking about investing, this is worth noting.
Canara Bank's net profit soared 34% to ₹5,097 crore compared to last year's Q1, and revenue grew by over 7%.
Canara Bank is included in the NIFTY NEXT 50 index and caught investors' eyes.
NPA drops to 2.94%
The bank isn't just making more money—its finances are looking healthier too.
Non-performing assets dropped to 2.94%, showing better loan quality, while strong cash flow (₹60,668 crore) means it has plenty of liquidity to keep things running smoothly.
All these gains helped drive up the share price.