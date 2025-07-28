Next Article
Cantor Fitzgerald sees 30% upside in Adani Ports—should you buy?
Cantor Fitzgerald just started covering Adani Ports and gave it an "Overweight" rating, saying the stock could climb in the next year to ₹1,780.
They're upbeat thanks to Adani's rapid growth and expanding market share.
Why the bullishness?
Adani Ports is a major player—handling over a quarter of India's cargo and nearly half its container traffic.
The company's been outpacing rivals over the last 10 years and is now growing internationally too.
With strong leadership, steady financial growth, and key events like an upcoming earnings release on August 5, there's real momentum behind the optimism.