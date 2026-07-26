Canva founders commit $150M to world's largest cash transfer program

The Malawi initiative started as a $10 million pilot in 2021, to see if direct cash transfers could help families out of extreme poverty.

The early results were encouraging, leading Perkins and Obrecht to scale up commitment to $50 million between 2021 and 2023.

In October 2025, they pledged another $100 million, making it the largest donation ever made by GiveDirectly.

So far, over $52.5 million has been distributed among recipients with the rest planned for distribution over four years.