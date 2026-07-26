Canva founders commit $150M to world's largest cash transfer program
What's the story
Canva co-founders and billionaire couple Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht have launched the world's largest unconditional cash transfer program in a low-income country. The initiative, which is being run through the Canva Foundation in partnership with non-profit GiveDirectly, aims to improve lives of adults in Malawi by providing them with direct payments of around $550 each. The couple has committed $150 million toward this project.
Impact assessment
From pilot to full-scale program
The Malawi initiative started as a $10 million pilot in 2021, to see if direct cash transfers could help families out of extreme poverty.
The early results were encouraging, leading Perkins and Obrecht to scale up commitment to $50 million between 2021 and 2023.
In October 2025, they pledged another $100 million, making it the largest donation ever made by GiveDirectly.
So far, over $52.5 million has been distributed among recipients with the rest planned for distribution over four years.
Positive outcomes
Transformative impact on communities
The results of the cash transfer program in Malawi have been remarkable.
It has already reached over 139,000 people, with GiveDirectly reporting that 90% of recipients moved above the extreme poverty line within three months.
The organization also found a 48% drop in child mortality, a 27% decline in illness, and a 23% increase in school enrollment rates.
These findings highlight how giving families control over their spending can quickly improve living conditions across multiple areas of life.
Economic impact
Wider economic benefits and personal commitment to giving
The cash transfer program has also had wider economic benefits for local communities.
A study found that every $1,000 transferred generated about $2,400 in local economic activity.
Perkins and Obrecht signed The Giving Pledge in 2021, promising to give away most of their wealth through Canva Foundation.
Each owns an estimated 18% stake in Canva worth some $7.6 billion and has pledged to donate over 80% of their personal wealth.