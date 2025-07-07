Capgemini acquires WNS to enhance AI operations

TL;DR

Capgemini's CEO on the deal

This move isn't just about getting bigger—it's about getting smarter.

Capgemini expects the deal to bump up its earnings by 4% in 2026 and 7% in 2027, thanks to new revenue streams and cost savings.

WNS already works with over 600 clients worldwide and pulled in $1.27 billion last year, so this combo could seriously shake up how businesses use AI for day-to-day operations.

As Capgemini's CEO explained, this is all about moving from old-school outsourcing to next-level intelligent automation.