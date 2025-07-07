Capgemini acquires WNS to enhance AI operations
Capgemini, the French tech giant, is buying India-based WNS Holdings for $3.3 billion in cash—paying a 17% premium per share.
The big goal? To boost Capgemini's AI-powered business services, especially with Agentic AI (think: smart systems that can run things on their own).
Both companies' boards are on board, and if all goes well with approvals, the deal should wrap up by year-end.
Capgemini's CEO on the deal
This move isn't just about getting bigger—it's about getting smarter.
Capgemini expects the deal to bump up its earnings by 4% in 2026 and 7% in 2027, thanks to new revenue streams and cost savings.
WNS already works with over 600 clients worldwide and pulled in $1.27 billion last year, so this combo could seriously shake up how businesses use AI for day-to-day operations.
As Capgemini's CEO explained, this is all about moving from old-school outsourcing to next-level intelligent automation.