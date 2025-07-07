JioStar's Sanjog Gupta appointed ICC's new CEO

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the appointment of Sanjog Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He took office on July 7, becoming the seventh person to hold this position. Gupta joins from JioStar, where he was CEO of Sports & Live Experiences. He will succeed Geoff Allardice, who stepped down after a successful tenure focused on expanding cricket's global footprint.

Career journey Over 20 years of experience in leadership roles Gupta has over 20 years of experience in various leadership roles across content, programming, and strategy. He joined Disney Star in 2009 as a content producer and rose to become Head of Sports, helping shape IPL broadcasts and grow its digital reach. In 2020, he took on the role of Head of Sports at Disney & Star India. He was named CEO of JioStar Sports in November 2024 after Viacom18 and Disney Star merged.

Selection process Global recruitment process launched by the ICC in March Gupta's appointment comes after a global recruitment process launched by the ICC in March, which received over 2,500 applications from candidates across 25 countries. "We considered several exceptional candidates for this position, but the Nominations Committee unanimously recommended Sanjog. The ICC Board Directors look forward to working closely with him," said ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

Future plans It is a privilege to have this opportunity: Gupta On his appointment, Gupta said, "It is a privilege to have this opportunity, especially at a time when cricket is poised for unprecedented growth and enjoys the passionate support of almost 2 billion fans worldwide." He added that these are exciting times for the sport as marquee events grow in stature and commercial avenues widen.