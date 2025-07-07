JioStar's Sanjog Gupta appointed ICC's new CEO
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the appointment of Sanjog Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He took office on July 7, becoming the seventh person to hold this position. Gupta joins from JioStar, where he was CEO of Sports & Live Experiences. He will succeed Geoff Allardice, who stepped down after a successful tenure focused on expanding cricket's global footprint.
Career journey
Over 20 years of experience in leadership roles
Gupta has over 20 years of experience in various leadership roles across content, programming, and strategy. He joined Disney Star in 2009 as a content producer and rose to become Head of Sports, helping shape IPL broadcasts and grow its digital reach. In 2020, he took on the role of Head of Sports at Disney & Star India. He was named CEO of JioStar Sports in November 2024 after Viacom18 and Disney Star merged.
Selection process
Global recruitment process launched by the ICC in March
Gupta's appointment comes after a global recruitment process launched by the ICC in March, which received over 2,500 applications from candidates across 25 countries. "We considered several exceptional candidates for this position, but the Nominations Committee unanimously recommended Sanjog. The ICC Board Directors look forward to working closely with him," said ICC Chairman Jay Shah.
Future plans
It is a privilege to have this opportunity: Gupta
On his appointment, Gupta said, "It is a privilege to have this opportunity, especially at a time when cricket is poised for unprecedented growth and enjoys the passionate support of almost 2 billion fans worldwide." He added that these are exciting times for the sport as marquee events grow in stature and commercial avenues widen.
Olympic inclusion
ICC aims to include cricket in Olympics
The ICC has set an ambitious goal of including cricket as a regular sport in the Olympics and expanding its reach globally. "Our goal is to move beyond traditional boundaries and establish cricket as a regular sport in the Olympics, growing its expanse across the world and deepening its roots in its core markets," Shah said. Gupta's appointment is expected to help realize this vision.