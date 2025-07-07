Jio BlackRock raises over $2B through first mutual fund offering

The NFO is one of the largest in India's cash/debt fund segment. It has catapulted JioBlackRock Asset Management into the top 15 asset management companies by Debt Assets Under Management in India. Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of JioBlackRock Asset Management, said the response to their first NFO is a strong endorsement of their investment philosophy and digital-first approach.

Fund offerings

Ideal for investors looking for short-term allocations

The first funds offered by JioBlackRock Asset Management give investors a wide range of options for managing cash and short-term allocations. They also provide the flexibility to meet different liquidity, risk, and return objectives. The firm's short-duration debt and money market mutual funds are ideal for those looking at yields without long-term commitments. They can also be used by investment portfolio builders, corporate treasuries, and retail investors alike.