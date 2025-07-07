Infosys warns staff against overworking

TL;DR

Infosys warns employees if they work too much

If you go over the limit, expect an email from HR with your stats and a reminder to take breaks, set boundaries, and talk to your manager about priorities.

The message? Don't let work take over your life.

Tech industry trend focuses on sustainable productivity, employee well-being

This policy fits into Infosys's hybrid model launched last year, which asks employees to come to the office at least 10 days a month.

It's part of a bigger trend in India's tech industry: focusing more on sustainable productivity and employee well-being than just clocking endless hours.