Kalyan Jewellers posts 31% revenue growth in Q1FY26

TL;DR

Indian and overseas sales both grew by 31%

Both Indian and overseas sales grew by 31%, with the Middle East chipping in around 15% of total revenue after a solid 26% jump.

Their online platform, Candere, really took off—up 67%—thanks to a May brand campaign that brought more people to their stores and website.

Kalyan plans to open another 170 showrooms this year

Kalyan isn't slowing down—they opened 10 new showrooms in India, one in the US, and eight Candere outlets last quarter, taking their total to 406 stores.

They're planning to open another 170 showrooms this year across India and abroad, so expect to see them popping up everywhere.