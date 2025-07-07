Info Edge shares drop 5% following Q1 business update

TL;DR

Investors seem to be worried about the company's core business

Net profit for the last quarter soared to ₹463 crore from just ₹60 crore a year ago, and revenue rose 14%.

Still, margins slipped a bit and the stock is down nearly 20% so far this year.

It can be inferred that the market seems worried about slower growth in their core job portal business and rising competition from new players.