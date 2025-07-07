Next Article
Business • Jul 07, 2025
Info Edge shares drop 5% following Q1 business update
Info Edge (the company behind Naukri.com) saw its shares drop over 5% on Monday, despite reporting an 11% jump in billings for the quarter.
Both recruitment and real estate divisions posted decent year-on-year growth, but that wasn't enough to keep investors happy.
TL;DR
Investors seem to be worried about the company's core business
Net profit for the last quarter soared to ₹463 crore from just ₹60 crore a year ago, and revenue rose 14%.
Still, margins slipped a bit and the stock is down nearly 20% so far this year.
It can be inferred that the market seems worried about slower growth in their core job portal business and rising competition from new players.