How to clean leather jackets like a pro

Leather jackets are a classic wardrobe staple, but keeping them in pristine condition can be a task. A good cleaning regime goes a long way in maintaining the texture and sheen of the leather. In this article, we will tell you how to clean leather jackets without damaging them. Follow these easy steps and keep your jacket looking good for years to come.

Preparation Gather necessary supplies Before you begin the cleaning process, make sure you have all the necessary supplies at hand. This includes a soft cloth, mild soap or leather cleaner, and distilled water. Avoid harsh chemicals or abrasive materials that could ruin the leather surface. Having everything ready will make the process smoother and avoid unnecessary interruptions.

Spot test Test in an inconspicuous area Always do a spot test on a hidden area of the jacket before using any cleaning solution on larger areas. This will ensure the cleaner doesn't discolor or damage the leather. Wait for at least 10 minutes after testing, to see any adverse reactions before getting down to full-scale cleaning.

Cleaning process Use gentle cleaning techniques Dampen a soft cloth with distilled water and add a small quantity of mild soap or leather cleaner. Gently wipe down the jacket in circular motions, paying attention to areas with visible dirt or stains. Don't soak the leather; excess moisture can damage it over time.