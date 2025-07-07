5 vegetarian dishes from the Greek islands

The Greek Islands are a treasure trove of flavors, particularly for vegetarians. With an emphasis on fresh produce and age-old recipes, the islands present a variety of dishes that showcase the simplicity and richness of Mediterranean cuisine. From savory pies to refreshing salads, every bite narrates the tale of culture and tradition. Here are some authentic vegetarian bites from the Greek Islands that are worth savoring.

Spinach pie Spanakopita: A classic spinach pie We also love spanakopita, which is basically layers of flaky phyllo pastry stuffed with spinach and feta cheese. The pie is usually seasoned with herbs such as dill or parsley, giving the dish an added depth to its flavor. It can be devoured as a snack or as part of a meal, showcasing the versatility and creativity of Greek cooking.

Stuffed leaves Dolmades: Stuffed vine leaves Dolmades are basically vine leaves stuffed with rice, pine nuts, and herbs like mint or dill. These small parcels are usually served cold as an appetizer or meze. The combination of tender vine leaves and aromatic filling makes dolmades a refreshing choice for those exploring vegetarian options in Greece.

Roasted vegetables Briam: Roasted vegetable medley Briam is a hearty dish of roasted vegetables such as zucchini, potatoes, tomatoes extinguished with olive oil. The medley is baked until soft and flavored with garlic and oregano. Briam is a perfect example of how simple ingredients can be combined to create satisfying meals that celebrate seasonal produce.

Greek salad Horiatiki: Traditional Greek salad Horiatiki salad consists of ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, green peppers, and feta cheese doused in olive oil. Usually, garnished with oregano or capers for extra zestiness, this salad embodies the Mediterranean's freshness without any fuss. It goes perfectly with other dishes on your table on warm summer days.