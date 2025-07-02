Top eco-friendly attractions in Delhi

Delhi , the bustling metropolis, is home to some of the best eco-friendly attractions for those looking for sustainable experiences. Be it lush gardens or innovative green spaces, the city has much to offer when it comes to exploring nature with a minimal carbon footprint. Apart from promoting sustainability, these attractions also make for a refreshing escape from urban life. Here are some must-visit eco-friendly spots in Delhi every traveler should explore.

Urban retreat Lodhi Gardens: A green oasis Lodhi Gardens is a huge park located right in the heart of Delhi, providing visitors with a peaceful environment amidst historical monuments. Spread over 90 acres, the garden houses a variety of flora and fauna, making it a perfect location for nature lovers. The well-maintained walking paths and open spaces allow for leisurely walks or picnics while soaking in the beauty of nature.

Historical park Sunder Nursery: Heritage meets nature Along with heritage conservation, Sunder Nursery also works on ecological restoration on its 70 acres of land. This park includes Mughal-era monuments which have been restored along with themed gardens and biodiversity zones. You can find different plant species and engage in birdwatching in this serene area. The nursery's focus on sustainability makes it an ideal example for urban green spaces.

Ecological reserve Yamuna Biodiversity Park: Nature's haven The Yamuna Biodiversity Park is an ecological reserve focused on conserving native species and habitats of the Yamuna River. Spanning around 457 acres, this park sustains various ecosystems, including wetlands, grasslands, and forests. Guided tours provide a glimpse into conservation efforts while letting you experience Delhi's natural heritage in person.