Hidden gems: Offbeat villages to visit in Sikkim 

Situated in northeastern India, Sikkim is known for its picturesque beauty and cultural heritage. Away from the usual tourist spots, it conceals some hidden villages that reflect the traditional lifestyle and unspoiled beauty of the land. These places provide a peaceful retreat into nature, giving you a rare opportunity to witness the calm side of Sikkim.

Lachen Explore the charm of Lachen Lachen, a quaint village in North Sikkim, nestled amid snow-clad mountains and lush greenery, is a perfect place for nature lovers. It is also a base for travelers visiting Gurudongmar Lake and Chopta Valley. The village offers simple accommodation and local cuisine to help you experience the traditional lifestyle of the Bhutia community. The annual Yak Festival hosted here highlights local culture through dance and music.

Lachung Discover tranquility in Lachung Located close to the Tibetan border, Lachung is another beautiful village famous for its apple orchards and colorful rhododendron forests. It serves as a gateway to Yumthang Valley, popularly known as the "Valley of Flowers." Tourists can take beautiful strolls through winding trails or visit nearby hot springs rumored to have healing powers. The local monastery offers a glimpse into Buddhist practices of this region.

Dzongu Experience rural life at Dzongu Being an exclusive reserve of the Lepcha community, Dzongu provides an authentic experience of rural life in the lap of nature. The area is largely untouched by modern development, thanks to strict regulations preserving its cultural integrity. Visitors can opt for homestay programs to stay with locals while exploring dense forests filled with diverse flora and fauna or participating in agricultural activities like cardamom farming.