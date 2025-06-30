Explore Portugal by train: 5 scenic routes

Portugal 's beautiful rail routes give you a sneak peek into its diverse landscapes, from breathtaking coastal views to rough, mountainous terrains. These train journeys are an exclusive way to discover the country's natural beauty and cultural heritage. Traveling through lush valleys or along the beautiful coastline, a mind-blowing adventure awaits you, both as a local and a tourist.

Douro Line Douro Line: A journey through vineyards The Douro Line, which runs from Porto to Pocinho over 160 kilometers, gives a scenic view of terraced vineyards and the Douro River. This UNESCO World Heritage site journey takes roughly three hours, passing through landscapes that change with seasons. It's a chance to behold breathtaking vistas and ponder over stopping at wineries on the way.

Sintra Line Sintra line: A royal experience The Sintra Line connects Lisbon with the historic town of Sintra, famous for its palaces and gardens. This short yet scenic route takes about 40 minutes and gives you glimpses of lush greenery as you approach Sintra's hills. Once there, visitors can tour attractions like Pena Palace and Quinta da Regaleira. The train ride itself is a convenient way to escape Lisbon's hustle while enjoying Portugal's rich history.

Beira Alta Beira Alta Line: Mountainous views await The Beira Alta Line, which goes from Coimbra to Guarda, traverses mountainous areas. It ensures spectacular views. Spanning roughly 200 kilometers, this route treats the travelers to views of vocal terrain and cute little villages in valleys. It takes some four hours to complete the journey, which is perfect for people who love nature's grandeur but aren't in a hurry to travel.

Algarve Algarve Line: Coastal beauty unveiled The Algarve Line runs along Portugal's southern coast from Lagos to Vila Real de Santo Antonio. Famous for its beaches and stunning cliffs, this route gives a scenic ride across the Atlantic Ocean on its 140-kilometer stretch. The ride usually takes two hours but can easily be prolonged by halting at the coastal towns en route for sightseeing or simply relaxing at the sandy shores.