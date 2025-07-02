Must-try sweet potato snacks in South Korea

Sweet potatoes are a staple in South Korean cuisine, thanks to their natural sweetness and versatility. They are transformed into a range of snacks that are as delicious as they are filling. From old-school treats to contemporary takes, potato-based snacks deliver an unusual taste experience. Here are some must-try sweet potato snacks that you can find all over South Korea , each with its unique taste and texture.

Crispy treats Sweet potato chips delight Sweet potato chips are a favorite snack in South Korea, providing a crunchy bite with a touch of natural sweetness. The chips are usually thinly sliced and deep-fried until crisp, making the perfect snack for someone looking for something light yet tasty. Available in flavors like honey butter or sea salt, they give the classic potato chip a fun twist.

Caramelized goodness Goguma Mattang: A sweet sensation Goguma Mattang is another traditional Korean snack, prepared by caramelizing sweet potatoes in sugar or honey. The glossy coating gives the sweet potatoes an extra dose of sweetness on top of what they already have. Served as dessert or devoured as an afternoon snack, this dish marries the rich flavor of caramel with the earthy notes of sweet potatoes.

Oven-baked snack Baked sweet potato: A simple pleasure Baked sweet potatoes are one of the easiest yet most fulfilling snacks you'll find in South Korea. Usually sold by street vendors during winter months, these warm delights comfort you with their softness and naturally sweet taste. Eat them plain or top them with cinnamon or butter for an added creamy punch.