Must-try sweet potato snacks in South Korea
What's the story
Sweet potatoes are a staple in South Korean cuisine, thanks to their natural sweetness and versatility. They are transformed into a range of snacks that are as delicious as they are filling. From old-school treats to contemporary takes, potato-based snacks deliver an unusual taste experience. Here are some must-try sweet potato snacks that you can find all over South Korea, each with its unique taste and texture.
Crispy treats
Sweet potato chips delight
Sweet potato chips are a favorite snack in South Korea, providing a crunchy bite with a touch of natural sweetness. The chips are usually thinly sliced and deep-fried until crisp, making the perfect snack for someone looking for something light yet tasty. Available in flavors like honey butter or sea salt, they give the classic potato chip a fun twist.
Caramelized goodness
Goguma Mattang: A sweet sensation
Goguma Mattang is another traditional Korean snack, prepared by caramelizing sweet potatoes in sugar or honey. The glossy coating gives the sweet potatoes an extra dose of sweetness on top of what they already have. Served as dessert or devoured as an afternoon snack, this dish marries the rich flavor of caramel with the earthy notes of sweet potatoes.
Oven-baked snack
Baked sweet potato: A simple pleasure
Baked sweet potatoes are one of the easiest yet most fulfilling snacks you'll find in South Korea. Usually sold by street vendors during winter months, these warm delights comfort you with their softness and naturally sweet taste. Eat them plain or top them with cinnamon or butter for an added creamy punch.
Creamy drink
Sweet potato latte: A unique beverage experience
The sweet potato latte is an interesting drink that has taken South Korean cafes by storm. Prepared by blending steamed milk with pureed sweet potatoes, the drink features a creamy consistency along with a hint of sweetness from the root vegetable itself. It keeps you warm on the cold days while giving flavors that you won't find in any other latte.