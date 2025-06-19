What's the story

Monochrome outfits have become a staple in the fashion world, giving us the most sleek and sophisticated look ever!

And, celebs are never shying away from this style, showing us how to don single-color ensembles with flair.

The trick to ace monochrome is the knowledge of color tones, textures, and accessories.

Follow some celebrity inspired tips, and you can effortlessly get your wardrobe monochromatic.