Cardamom prices drop ₹150/kg in 6 days due to conflict Business Mar 04, 2026

Cardamom prices have dropped fast—down ₹150 per kg in just six days—thanks to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Shipments to the UAE and Gulf countries are stuck due to US-Israel-Iran tensions, so prices at auctions like Puttady slid from ₹2,419/kg to ₹2,243/kg.